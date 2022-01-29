BBB Accredited Business
2 women shot in car Friday night outside Broadmoor drug store, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot Friday night (Jan. 28) while sitting in a car parked at a Broadmoor drug store, New Orleans police said.

The victims -- a 22-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman -- were shot multiple times by two male suspects who opened fire into a black sedan parked at the CVS pharmacy at 4401 South Claiborne Avenue around 8:58 p.m., the NOPD said. The condition and identities of the shooting victims has not been disclosed.

Police said the suspects fled the scene, while the victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. The NOPD has not said whether they have identified the suspects or developed a motive for the double shooting.

