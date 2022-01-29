Kenner’s Hispanic Resource Center holds baby drive for mothers

KENNER (WVUE) - Families across the nation are still struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some parents struggle to find better-paying work while others are feeling the toll from rising inflation.

In order to help those families, specifically new and expecting mothers, Kenner’s Hispanic Resource Center decided to help.

The center has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic but officials decided to welcome people back Friday (Jan. 28) in a drive-thru fashion. Mothers registered ahead of time and came by to pick-up free supplies for their babies, like diapers and formula.

Con el fin de ayudar a las madres primerizas o embarazadas, el Centro de Recursos Hispanos de Kenner está organizando una feria de bebés de autoservicio.



Las madres reciben pañales, fórmula y otros suministros gratis.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/WWNN5nIA4z — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) January 28, 2022

Abby Medina was one of those mothers who said she needed a helping hand.

“It’s a blessing,” Medina said. “A lot of mothers right now are out of work or can’t work, like me. They aren’t working and this is a real help.”

The giveaways were donations that the Hispanic Resource Center gathered over time. Organizers said they were happy to see it all go to people who really need it.

“We are in the community. This is in the community. They don’t have to go to a government building and people can come and get what they need,” Kenner’s Director of Community Development Tamithia Shaw said. “It’s just been overwhelming the response of people in need. This pandemic has put so many stresses on people in all communities.”

COVID-19 has put a damper on how and when the Hispanic Resource Center can help citizens, but officials hope that when the pandemic is under better control, they can go back to holding classes, seminars and other activities.

“We have a growing Hispanic population in Kenner. It’s been growing here since after Hurricane Katrina. We welcome that,” Mayor Ben Zahn said. “Having a resource center just for the Hispanics for the city of Kenner has proved very hopeful for the community.”

