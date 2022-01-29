LSU baseball’s NCAA Tournament experience should help in 2022

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVUE) -

A big part of the Tigers’ success last season was the performance of freshmen like Tre Morgan and Dylan Crews, and as head coach Jay Johnson explains, he expects to see those two and all of their sophomores continue to grow.

“The biggest jump a player typically makes playing for us is between their first and second year for us or first and second year in college,” says Johnson. “We have the benefit of some freshmen playing last year and playing in some high-leverage games. There was a point where LSU wasn’t in position to make the NCAA tournament.”

But instead of giving up, despite how negative the season got at times, the Tigers did just enough to get in. It got them to the Eugene regional as a three seed, and behind some huge at-bats from Crews, Morgan, Gavin Dugas, Drew Bianco and more, they advanced.

“Getting the opportunity to get in a regional and play in five games and then participate in a Super Regional, I hope that they will draw from that experience,” says Johnson. “I think we’re counting on the improvement of those guys. Everything for us is about improvement on a daily basis. And in terms of investing their time well in the fall, I’m excited to see what that looks like.”

That said though, it’s definitely not just the freshmen that have the Tigers projected to do big things in 2022. Returning several players that could have easily gone pro will also be a big boost. Not to mention, adding another future major leaguer and stud like Jacob Berry could make their lineup strong throughout its entirety.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.