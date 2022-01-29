BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A warm up on the way

One more frigid night
Warmer conditions through the week ahead of the next cold front.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beautiful blue sky, but chilly this Saturday. The area will experience one more cold night with temperatures north of Lake Pontchartrain will see freezing conditions again near the 30 degree mark. South of the lake will see middle 30s for Sunday morning. After the cold start the afternoon will warm up nicely into the middle 60s. Each day will warm gradually and moisture increases. Tuesday a better chance for rain returns to the forecast ahead of our next cold front expected towards the end of the week.

