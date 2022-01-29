NOPD deputy superintendent Paul Noel named finalist for Chattanooga Police chief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Paul Noel, the deputy superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, is one of four finalists for the job of police chief in Chattanooga, the mayor of the Tennessee city announced Friday (Jan. 28)

Noel, who rose from the rank of patrol officer to become the No. 2 man in the department during a 25-year career with the NOPD, is vying against three minority candidates for the Chattanooga job. Also still in the running are Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Glenn Scruggs, Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Celeste Murphy and Vancouver (Wash.) Assistant Police Chief Troy Price. Scruggs is a 30-year veteran of the Chattanooga police force.

The four finalists were named by Mayor Tim Kelly from an initial pool of 39 applicants. The Chattanooga chief supervises a force of about 260 sworn officers for a salary in the range of $145,000-$170,000, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

Noel was a candidate to head the NOPD after Superintendent Michael Harrison left in January 2019 to lead the police department in Baltimore.

Then the NOPD’s chief of field operations -- widely considered the No. 2 role in the department -- Noel was passed over when Mayor LaToya Cantrell named Shaun Ferguson as Harrison’s replacement days later without conducting a national search. Ferguson, at the time, was a former district commander who had been supervising the NOPD’s police academy for about six months.

In 2020, Ferguson reassigned Noel to head the Criminal Investigations Division and promoted John Thomas to the chief of field operations post. Thomas recently retired from the NOPD to become New Orleans’ director of public safety and homeland security.

If hired in Tennessee, Noel would become the second high-ranking deputy to leave NOPD for police work in a smaller town. Capt. Jeffrey Walls, recently a commander in the Lakeview-based Third District and the French Quarter-centric Eighth District, left the NOPD last month to become the new police chief in Ketchikan, Alaska.

