Report: Tom Brady retiring from NFL

Quarterback Tom Brady, 44, is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is retiring at age 44, according to ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not immediately confirm the report. But Brady’s apparent decision to end his playing career after 22 seasons was not entirely unexpected. Brady spoke just days ago of the possibility, telling co-host Jim Gray on their “Let’s Go” podcast that he was weighing his desire to play with the needs of his family.

“Playing football, I get so much joy from it. I love it,” he said. “But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me now with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and will be.”

Brady is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen and they have two children. He shares custody of his oldest son with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady’s Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs last Sunday in a 30-27 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The upset ended Brady’s 22nd year in the NFL, one in which he again played at an MVP-caliber level with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in the regular season.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns, having overtaken Drew Brees after the Saints legend retired one year earlier.

Brady earned his nickname The Goat (Greatest of All Time) by winning seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and last year’s first with the Buccaneers. He was the oldest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl ring when he triumphed last season at age 43.

“I’m proud and satisfied with everything we accomplished this year,” Brady told Gray on last week’s podcast. “I know when I give it my all, that’s something to be proud of. And I’ve literally given everything I had -- this year, last year and the year before that.”

Brady acknowledged the speculation about his future with a post on his Instagram account four days earlier, in which he told fans, “All that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long.”

Brady, who played collegiately at the University of Michigan, entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Patriots, the 199th player chosen in the 2000 NFL draft. He took over from Drew Bledsoe as New England’s starting quarterback in his second season and held the job for 18 seasons, leading the Patriots to 17 division titles, 13 AFC championship games and nine Super Bowl appearances.

His greatest Super Bowl victory, at least in the eyes of Saints fans, came in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017. That was the game in which Brady engineered a comeback from a 28-3 deficit with 2:06 left in the third quarter to win, 34-28.

He joined Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2020 and led the Bucs to victory in Super Bowl LV.

Brady never had a losing season in the NFL, and finishes as the all-time leader among quarterbacks in career wins, regular-season wins, postseason wins and Super Bowl MVP awards (five). He is the only player to be named MVP of the Super Bowl for two different franchises.

This is a developing breaking story.

