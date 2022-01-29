BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Sunny, chilly Saturday before a Sunday warm-up

Take precautions Saturday night (Jan. 29) as more freezing temperatures blanket the north shore.
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cold start, we’re in for a pretty chilly Saturday. Sunshine will be abundant, but temperatures still will struggle to get to the 50-degree mark.

Sunday morning will be cold again, with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s north and away from the lake. On the south shore, we’ll likely stay above the freezing mark, but still dip into the 30s. Temperatures will be much warmer during the day, though. Highs on Sunday could reach the middle 60s under more sunshine.

A few more clouds are possible Monday, but the skies will remain dry. Rain chances ramp up starting Tuesday through Thursday as several disturbances move by. Temperatures will ramp up as well, reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

Another very strong front arrives Thursday. There is some discrepancy on timing this far out, but it is possible that temperatures drop during the day Thursday with widespread rain. What’s not in question is the forecast for next weekend: It looks like another cold one, with more freezes across the area.

