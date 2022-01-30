BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Burrow, Chase lead Bengals to third Super Bowl appearance

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 with a 27-24 win over the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be their third appearance overall in franchise history.

The Bengals struggled much of the first game and trailed by 18 points at one point to the defending AFC Champs, but Burrow found Samaje Perine for the 41-score to cap a seven play 70 yard drive to cut the lead to 21-10 to end the first half.

Cincinnati would add a field goal on their second possession of the second half to make it 21-13. Then B.J. Hill would have come up with a crucial interception for the Bengals that would set up a Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase two-yard touchdown and they would convert the two point attempt to tie the game at 21-21.

The Bengals and Chiefs would exchange field goals to tie the game at 24-24 and would head to overtime to decide the winner.

Kansas City would win the coin toss and receive the ball first, but Patrick Mahomes would be intercepted on the third play of overtime by Vonn Bell and Evan McPherson would convert a 31-yard field goal and win the game 27-24 and send the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

The former LSU Tiger finished the game with 250 yards passing, completing 23-of-38 passes and two touchdowns. Chase, the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and...
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by...
Want to go to the Super Bowl? Here’s how much it’ll cost you
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Kevin Huber (10) after kicking a...
Bengals come back from 21-3 down to book Super Bowl berth
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has not commented on reports Saturday (Jan. 29) indicating that...
Has Tom Brady retired? The answer seems to be ‘it’s complicated’