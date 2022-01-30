Burrow, Chase lead Bengals to third Super Bowl appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 with a 27-24 win over the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be their third appearance overall in franchise history.

The Bengals struggled much of the first game and trailed by 18 points at one point to the defending AFC Champs, but Burrow found Samaje Perine for the 41-score to cap a seven play 70 yard drive to cut the lead to 21-10 to end the first half.

Cincinnati would add a field goal on their second possession of the second half to make it 21-13. Then B.J. Hill would have come up with a crucial interception for the Bengals that would set up a Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase two-yard touchdown and they would convert the two point attempt to tie the game at 21-21.

The Bengals and Chiefs would exchange field goals to tie the game at 24-24 and would head to overtime to decide the winner.

Kansas City would win the coin toss and receive the ball first, but Patrick Mahomes would be intercepted on the third play of overtime by Vonn Bell and Evan McPherson would convert a 31-yard field goal and win the game 27-24 and send the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

The former LSU Tiger finished the game with 250 yards passing, completing 23-of-38 passes and two touchdowns. Chase, the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

