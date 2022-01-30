Nicondra: Warmer temps into the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday turned out to be a perfect day with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay mostly dry into Monday with just a few clouds moving into the picture. Morning temperatures start off chilly again in the 30s and 40s, but most locations will stay well above freezing. The afternoon will be pleasant again with highs in the middle 60s. Tuesday will be warmer still, but a few showers will start to develop with better rain chances as a low slides along the coast ahead of the next cold front that should move in during the day Thursday bringing very cold temperatures back to the area next weekend.

