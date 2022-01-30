Shelby: Lots of sunshine and a nice Sunday warm-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re off to another chilly start, but Sunday afternoon will be noticeably warmer! There will be lots of sunshine, and highs will reach the mid-60s.

We don’t have to worry about freezes tonight, with temperatures only expected to range from the upper 30s north to the mid-40s on the south shore and coast. In fact, we won’t need to worry about those extra cold overnight temperatures until the end of the week.

A few more clouds are possible Monday, but the skies will remain dry. Rain chances ramp up starting Tuesday through Thursday, as several disturbances move by. Temperatures will ramp up as well, reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

Another very strong front arrives Thursday. It is possible that temperatures will drop during the day with widespread rain. The forecast for next weekend looks like another cold one, with more freezes expected across the area.

