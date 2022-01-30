BBB Accredited Business
Zulu reveals 2022 queen as Crystal Monique Guillemet

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced Sunday (Jan. 30) that Crystal Monique Guillemet will reign as its parade queen for 2022, alongside elected King Zulu Randolph "Rudy" Davis.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crystal Monique Guillemet was introduced as the 2022 Zulu Queen on Sunday (Jan. 30) in a celebratory announcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club said Guillemet will reign over the March 1 Mardi Gras parade alongside King Zulu Randolph “Rudy” Davis, whose election was announced last May.

The theme of Zulu’s parade this year is “Zulu Salutes Divas and Legends,” and the procession is expected to entail more than 125 units including 44 floats.

Guillemet’s announcement as Queen-elect at MSY is part of a long standing tradition that dates back to the early 70′s.

Guillemet herself says she’s been involved with Zulu since the early 80′s, growing up as a true New Orleans native in the 7th ward, but being welcomed as Queen is a dream come true.

“They’ve been looking at me saying ‘I don’t think she feels it yet’,” said Guillemet.

“I’ve been feeling it all weekend. And to be able to stand here and tell you thank you...thank you for all for your support that you all have given us during this journey, and thank you for your dedication.”

