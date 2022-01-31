BBB Accredited Business
Suspect took off with infant son after killing man, NOPD says

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a shooting suspect who took off with an infant after allegedly killing a man.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of Henley Street around 3:25 p.m.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the shooting was domestic in nature.

The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child, Edmond Ramee Jr.

Ramee is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Details are limited at this time.

