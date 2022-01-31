BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County

A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Exxon Robinwood One Stop on Highway 49 in Saucier. The store is eligible for a $5,000 prize for selling a $1 million ticket.

While the couple says they do not want to come forward publicly yet, they are excited about winning. The woman who purchased the ticket didn’t realize she’d won until she scanned her ticket Sunday. When the lottery first started selling Mega Millions tickets in January 2020, she used Quick Pick to choose her numbers. Since that first purchase, she has played the same numbers for Mega Millions each week.

The lucky player matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3. The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, she could have tripled her $1 million prize for a total of $3 million.

Monday’s Powerball drawing is now up to $113 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $20 million, while the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $315,000.

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022:

  • $2—Lucky Shamrock: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000.
  • $3—Bingo: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.09. Win up to $30,000.
  • $5—Wheel of Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.18. Win up to $100,000.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Latest News

Krewe of Chewbacchus sneak peek
Krewe of Chewbacchus sneak peek
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
La. GOP leader weighs action over gov’s ‘gross misconduct’
Thomas Stone announced he is retiring Tuesday (Feb. 1) after 43 years with the St. Bernard Fire...
Thomas Stone retiring after 32 years as St. Bernard Fire Department chief
Jefferson Parish authorities are seeking the identity and location of this man, accused of...
Man accused of knocking Ochsner nurse unconscious in Gretna hospital sought by JPSO