Bruce: A dry start, but wet and warmer by mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and warmer temps, more warmth is on the way Monday. Along with that, wet weather will make a return late Tuesday into early Friday.

The freezing temps are gone through most of the week . A strong front may bring a freeze to the north shore by next Saturday morning.

Highs today will hit the upper 60s. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s north of the lake and lower 50s to its south. Far from freezing temps.

Bruce: The sunny skies and warmer temps will continue through today. Rain chances will be on the rise by mid-week as temps rise into the 70s through Thursday. Get ready to find the umbrellas starting Late Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ZsuLMOdqmL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 30, 2022

Rain chances ramp up starting Tuesday through Thursday, as several disturbances move by. Temperatures will ramp up as well, reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

Another very strong front arrives Thursday. It is possible that temperatures will drop during the day with widespread rain. The forecast for next weekend looks like another cold one, with more freezes expected across the area.

