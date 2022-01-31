BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: A dry start, but wet and warmer by mid-week

Sunny today-clouds rain mid week
Sunny today-clouds rain mid week(wvue)
By Bruce Katz
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and warmer temps, more warmth is on the way Monday. Along with that, wet weather will make a return late Tuesday into early Friday.

The freezing temps are gone through most of the week . A strong front may bring a freeze to the north shore by next Saturday morning.

Highs today will hit the upper 60s. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s north of the lake and lower 50s to its south. Far from freezing temps.

Rain chances ramp up starting Tuesday through Thursday, as several disturbances move by. Temperatures will ramp up as well, reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

Another very strong front arrives Thursday. It is possible that temperatures will drop during the day with widespread rain. The forecast for next weekend looks like another cold one, with more freezes expected across the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Latest News

Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 1/30
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 1/30
Showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front.
Nicondra: Warmer temps into the work week
After another chilly start, Sunday afternoon (Jan. 30) will be noticeably warmer, Fox 8's...
Shelby: Lots of sunshine and a nice Sunday warm-up
Morning weather update for Sunday, Jan. 30
Morning weather update for Sunday, Jan. 30