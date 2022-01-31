BBB Accredited Business
Cardell Hayes’ retrial for killing of Saints’ Will Smith will stay in New Orleans, judge rules

Judge Camille Buras on Monday (Jan. 31) denied a request from District Attorney Jason Williams' office to change the venue of Cardell Hayes' retrial for the killing of ex-Saints star Will Smith to a different parish.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cardell Hayes’ retrial for the killing of former Saints star Will Smith and the wounding of Smith’s wife nearly six years ago will remain in New Orleans, a state judge ruled Monday (Jan. 31).

Court records show Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras denied an unusual motion from Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office to change the venue of a case that ended with a conviction after a weeklong trial in December 2016. Buras presided over the first trial that ended with a split jury convicting Hayes of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter by a 10-2 vote.

A subsequent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of non-unanimous juries gave Hayes the chance to have his case retried and the 25-year prison sentence imposed by Buras vacated.

Hayes, 34, has been out on bond since March 2021 while awaiting his new trial, currently scheduled to begin April 4.

Willilams asked to move the second trial to a different Louisiana parish, citing concern over publicity surrounding the case.

The move from the state prosecutor raised eyebrows in local legal circles, as pretrial publicity usually is a concern for defense attorneys and an Orleans Parish jury already had rendered a guilty verdict against Hayes under intense publicity and following the state law applicable at the time.

