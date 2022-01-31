BBB Accredited Business
Governor’s office issues first response to AP article on text message about Ronald Greene incident

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office has issued its first response on Monday, Jan. 31, on an article by The Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 28, in which a text message was sent to the governor just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.

Read the statement below:

A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest...
A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest and death of an unnamed individual in May of 2019 by then LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves.(Provided Photo)

The Legislative Black Caucus released the following statement on Monday, Jan. 31, about the Ronald Greene case:

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana also issued a statement:

More details to come.

