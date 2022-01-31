BBB Accredited Business
LSU adds five-star center for class of 2022

LSU Basketball
LSU Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade has added their second five-star prospect for the class of 2022. The Tigers added Yohan Traore the No. 15 overall player for the class according to 247Sports.

Traore, is a 6-foot-10, 225 big man from France who is finishing out his high school career in Glendale, Arizona at Dream City Christian. He also ranks as the No. 4 player at center in the country.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Memphis, Michigan among others. Traore joins five-star Julian Phillips and 6-foot-8 small forward Devin Ree. The Tigers are ranked as the No. 11 overall class for 2022 and No. 4 class in the SEC according to 247Sports.

