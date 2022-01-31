BBB Accredited Business
One dead in N.O. East shooting; amber alert to be issued

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and officials are organizing a press conference to issue an Amber Alert.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of Henley Street around 3:25 p.m.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is holding a press conference to issue an Ambert Alert.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

