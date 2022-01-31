BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pointer’s huge 4th quarter leads No. 12 LSU past Kentucky; Mulkey earns career win 650

Khayla Pointer (3).
Khayla Pointer (3).(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU (18-4, 6-3 SEC) finally returned home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday, Jan. 30 after playing the past two games on the road. The Tigers needed a huge fourth quarter performance from senior Khayla Pointer to take down Kentucky (9-9, 2-6) 78-69.

With the Tigers win over the Wildcats it also marked career win number 650 for Kim Mulkey. She became the fastest coach in men’s or women’s to reach that mark in D-1.

LSU entered the fourth quarter trailing the Wildcats 53-48, and then Pointer took over and scored 19 of her 28 points to avoid the upset. Pointer also added five rebounds, two steals and two assists in the win.

Alexis Morris also added 20 points for the Tigers and two other players were in double figure, Faustine Aifuwa had 14 and Jailin Cherry added 11.

The Tigers shot 28-of-64 from the field and were 5-for-8 from behind the arc, LSU was also 17-of-24 from the charity stripe and forced Kentucky into 19 turnovers.

LSU will travel to Ole Miss on Monday, Feb. 7 with tip off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start