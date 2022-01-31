Suspect in attack on Ochsner hospital nurse identified, still at large, JPSO says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of attacking an Ochsner Health nurse and knocking her unconscious inside a West Bank hospital last week has been identified and is being sought by Jefferson Parish authorities.

The JPSO said 48-year-old Quincy Quinn of New Orleans is the accused attacker. He’s wanted for battery of a health care worker.

The nurse was attacked Jan. 27 around 11 p.m. inside the Ochsner Medical Center West Bank Campus in Gretna, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are asking the public’s help to locate Quinn.

According to the JPSO, Quinn was visiting a patient at the hospital. Deputies were called after the nurse was injured and knocked unconscious, but the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The motive for the attack was not known, the JPSO said.

Ochsner released the following statement:

“The morning of January 28, a nurse working in our ICU at Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus was attacked by a member of a patient’s family. Ochsner security and local law enforcement responded immediately.

There is nothing more important to us than the safety and security of our employees and our patients. Workplace violence in any form – physical, verbal, non-verbal or emotional – is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this behavior.

Workplace violence against healthcare workers has been escalating throughout the pandemic and has reached a point that legislation needs to be considered to make this violence a felony. This consideration under review by a Louisiana task force comes as U.S. hospitals grapple with an increase in disruptive or violent incidents in hospitals — many involving hostile visitors – adding further stress to the healthcare workplace.

We are working with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on a thorough investigation. We will press charges against the assailant to the full extent of the law. Any questions on the investigation or suspect should be directed to JPSO.

We would like to thank our employees who acted swiftly in a challenging and stressful situation and started emergency protocols. Ochsner has dispatched additional security officers and police detail across the health system, and we are focused on providing counseling services and additional support to our employees during this time.”

Anyone with information on Quinn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the JPSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

