Thomas Stone retiring after 32 years as St. Bernard Fire Department chief

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Thomas Stone announced he will retire Tuesday (Feb. 1) after 32 years as Fire Chief of the St. Bernard Fire Department.

Stone has been with the department for 43 years overall, starting as an apprentice firefighter in 1978. His tenure as paid fire chief is believed to have been one of the longest in Louisiana history.

“Chief Stone has been an invaluable part of St. Bernard Parish government and the St. Bernard Fire Department as long as most of us can remember,” St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis said in a statement. “More importantly, he’s been an incredible mentor and friend to so many in our community.”

Stone led the SBFD through several major fires, including the Tenneco gasoline tank explosion in 1983 that caused more than 3,000 people to evacuate the area, the 1990 Mobil hydrocracker blaze, the 2020 Domino Sugar refinery fire in Arabi, and a 2013 fire that destroyed the LeBeau Plantation house in Arabi, which led to seven arrests.

Stone also led the department through disasters that included Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida and the British Petroleum oil spill. He was named the Louisiana Fire Chief of the Year in 1993, and his department was selected as the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Fire Department of the Year in 2009.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

