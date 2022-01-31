Warm with rain to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will reach the 70s in spots by Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time an area of low pressure will bring a chance for rain by late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Humidity will also be on the increase this week with gusty winds out of the south.

A dramatic change begins on Thursday as a strong cold front enters the area. Rain will be likely and a few thunderstorms are possible. Some of the rain on Thursday could be heavy. By Thursday night temperatures will take a dive and winds will gust out of the north.

Friday is cloudy, windy and cold with temperatures hovering in the 40s all day and wind chills in the 30s.

The weekend forecast is a bit cloudy literally and figuratively. Another Gulf low may develop late Saturday and Sunday bringing a chance for rain but the track and location is uncertain and thus how much rain is possible remains highly uncertain as well. It does appear there will be a fair amount of cloud cover around with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s continuing for highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.