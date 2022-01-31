BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Warm with rain to start the week

Sharply colder by week’s end
Sharply colder by week's end
Sharply colder by week's end(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will reach the 70s in spots by Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time an area of low pressure will bring a chance for rain by late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Humidity will also be on the increase this week with gusty winds out of the south.

A dramatic change begins on Thursday as a strong cold front enters the area. Rain will be likely and a few thunderstorms are possible. Some of the rain on Thursday could be heavy. By Thursday night temperatures will take a dive and winds will gust out of the north.

Friday is cloudy, windy and cold with temperatures hovering in the 40s all day and wind chills in the 30s.

The weekend forecast is a bit cloudy literally and figuratively. Another Gulf low may develop late Saturday and Sunday bringing a chance for rain but the track and location is uncertain and thus how much rain is possible remains highly uncertain as well. It does appear there will be a fair amount of cloud cover around with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s continuing for highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Monday, Jan. 31
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Jan. 31
Morning weather update for Monday, Jan. 31
Morning weather update for Monday, Jan. 31
Sunny today-clouds rain mid week
Bruce: A dry start, but wet and warmer by mid-week
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 1/30
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 1/30