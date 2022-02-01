Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE: The suspect and child have been located. The child, Edmond Ramee, Jr., is in good condition.

NOPD says the suspect turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and brought the child with him.

On Monday, police were searching for a shooting suspect who took off with an infant after allegedly killing a man.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of Henley Street around 3:25 p.m.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the shooting was domestic in nature.

The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child, Edmond Ramee Jr.

Sad scene here as NOPD investigate a shooting that left one man dead on the 7700 block of Henley street. @NOPDNews says a victim was suffering from an undetermined amount of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/LaKXQLls8C — Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) January 31, 2022

The victim has been identified as Brian Murray. His daughter, Brianna Murray, says there was an ongoing family feud between the father of her niece’s child, who happens to be the homicide suspect, Ramee, Sr., and the child’s grandfather, Brian Murray.

“We tried to get my dad to stay out of it and the person he is he has to protect all his kids and grandkids,” Brianna Murray said.

The family says that Brian Murray was shot and killed inside of his own home and police say that Edmond Ramee shot and killed Murray just before taking off with his 1-year-old son.

Neighbors say that they remember Murray as a role model for everyone.

A nearby resident, Daniel Gentry, says he is frustrated about the violence on his street, even claiming that people in the neighborhood have notified NOPD about Ramee’s behavior.

“If the police are not doing anything to protect Mr. Murray, I have to be upset too, because I’m three houses down. He’s not doing they’re not doing anything to protect me either,” Gentry said.

A tearful Brianna Murray says that she is going to get married in November, only that now her father won’t be here to give her away.

The NOPD says that they plan to book Ramee with second-degree murder.

