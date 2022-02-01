Abducted child returns safe; Family, neighbors mourn grandfather shot to death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“My dad was always in good spirits, I never expected my dad to die like this,” said Brianna Murray.

According to family and neighbors on Henley Street, what happened here was a tragedy.

“He was trying to protect my niece,” said Murray.

Brian Murray’s daughter, Brianna Murray says there was an ongoing family feud between the father of her niece’s child, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., and the child’s grandfather, Brian Murray.

“We tried to get my dad to stay out of it, but he’s the person who has to protect all kids and grandkids,” said Murray.

What happened after that domestic dispute were two tragedies. The family says Brian Murray was shot and killed inside his own home. Police say it was Edmond Ramee Senior who fired the shots and then took off with his one-year-old son, Edmond Ramee Junior.

“The one-year-old is in the custody of what we now have been able to identify as a murderer. So yes, we absolutely believe that the one-year-old is in danger. So, we’re trying to do our best to locate that child,” said Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Neighbors remember Murray as a father and a role model to everyone. Daniel Gentry felt incensed at the violence on his street, saying his neighbor contacted police before about Ramee Senior’s threatening behavior.

“Because he broke the window and stuff over here before… if the police are not doing anything to protect Mr. Murray, I have to be upset too, because I’m three houses down. He’s not doing they’re not doing anything to protect me either,” said Gentry.

With a child in danger and another man dead, family and neighbors grieve not only their patriarch, but pray for the safe return of one of the youngest members of their family.

“He’s a man. So in other words, you had to kill him to take his grandchild from him. You had to kill him to take his grandchild,” said Gentry.

“I’m getting ready to be married in November my dad couldn’t be… my dad’s not gonna be here to give me away,” said Brianna Murray.

