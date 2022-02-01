BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Abducted child returns safe; Family, neighbors mourn grandfather shot to death

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“My dad was always in good spirits, I never expected my dad to die like this,” said Brianna Murray.

According to family and neighbors on Henley Street, what happened here was a tragedy.

“He was trying to protect my niece,” said Murray.

READ MORE Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Brian Murray’s daughter, Brianna Murray says there was an ongoing family feud between the father of her niece’s child, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., and the child’s grandfather, Brian Murray.

“We tried to get my dad to stay out of it, but he’s the person who has to protect all kids and grandkids,” said Murray.

What happened after that domestic dispute were two tragedies. The family says Brian Murray was shot and killed inside his own home. Police say it was Edmond Ramee Senior who fired the shots and then took off with his one-year-old son, Edmond Ramee Junior.

“The one-year-old is in the custody of what we now have been able to identify as a murderer. So yes, we absolutely believe that the one-year-old is in danger. So, we’re trying to do our best to locate that child,” said Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Neighbors remember Murray as a father and a role model to everyone. Daniel Gentry felt incensed at the violence on his street, saying his neighbor contacted police before about Ramee Senior’s threatening behavior.

“Because he broke the window and stuff over here before… if the police are not doing anything to protect Mr. Murray, I have to be upset too, because I’m three houses down. He’s not doing they’re not doing anything to protect me either,” said Gentry.

With a child in danger and another man dead, family and neighbors grieve not only their patriarch, but pray for the safe return of one of the youngest members of their family.

“He’s a man. So in other words, you had to kill him to take his grandchild from him. You had to kill him to take his grandchild,” said Gentry.

“I’m getting ready to be married in November my dad couldn’t be… my dad’s not gonna be here to give me away,” said Brianna Murray.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen peers upward during a game in the Superdome
Report: Dennis Allen considered favorite to fill Saints head coach vacancy; special teams coach Rizzi to interview
Attempted kidnapping in the Marigny
VIDEO: Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in the Marigny
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, left, and Health Department director Jennifer Avegno, right,...
Cantrell, Avegno and city health department sued over New Orleans’ vaccination, mask mandates