Avenatti decides not to testify at trial vs. Stormy Daniels

FILE PHOTO - Michael Avenatti rests his case without testifying in his trial against Stormy Daniels.
FILE PHOTO - Michael Avenatti rests his case without testifying in his trial against Stormy Daniels.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti said Tuesday that he will not testify at his trial on charges that he cheated porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000 in book proceeds.

Avenatti announced his decision in Manhattan federal court after telling Judge Jesse M. Furman he had no witnesses in court who were ready to testify.

The California lawyer, who became well known representing Daniels in 2018 in her legal fights against then-President Donald Trump, said he chose not to testify because prosecutors had not proven their case.

Prosecutors say Avenatti falsely claimed to Daniels for months in 2018 and early 2019 that a publisher was not making timely payments from the $800,000 advance for her autobiography, “Full Disclosure.” They say he was spending the payouts on payroll for his financially strapped law practice and on personal expenses for himself.

Daniels sued Trump because she wanted to go public with her claims that she had a tryst with him a decade before he ran for president. Avenatti represented her in those lawsuits as she sought to alter the terms of a $130,000 hush payment made shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Avenatti, 50, has maintained his innocence. Prior to opening statements last week, his lawyers had said he was likely to testify.

But Avenatti chose to represent himself during cross examination of his former office manager on the second day of the presentation of evidence and has been his own lawyer ever since, including when Daniels testified for two days last week.

Closing arguments were scheduled for Wednesday.

Avenatti has yet to begin serving a 2 1/2 year prison sentence after his conviction for trying to extort up to $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He also awaits retrial in a California case on charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars. He represented himself in the case last year which ended in a mistrial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

