Bruce: Rain chances return with a nice warm up through mid week

Warmer but wetter mid-week(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temps have been gradually warming and will continue through early Thursday. Highs will reach the 70s today through Wednesday. Thursday will start off warm but temps will tumble again late as colder air arrives Friday into the weekend. Rain chances will also be on the rise today into Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.

Another very strong front arrives Thursday. It is likely that temperatures will drop late in the day with widespread rain. The forecast for next weekend looks like another cold one, with more freezes expected across the area.

