Bruce: Rain chances return with a nice warm up through mid week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temps have been gradually warming and will continue through early Thursday. Highs will reach the 70s today through Wednesday. Thursday will start off warm but temps will tumble again late as colder air arrives Friday into the weekend. Rain chances will also be on the rise today into Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.

Wet weather with warmer temps arrive for your Tuesday. Rain chances continue through Thursday with heaviest rain Thursday with the actual cold front. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. By late week Thursday the wettest day as we turn windy/colder Friday pic.twitter.com/hiFDn9FrEv — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 31, 2022

Another very strong front arrives Thursday. It is likely that temperatures will drop late in the day with widespread rain. The forecast for next weekend looks like another cold one, with more freezes expected across the area.

