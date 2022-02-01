BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Cantrell, Avegno and city health department sued over New Orleans’ vaccination, mask mandates

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ mandates requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and mask-wearing to enter bars, restaurants and indoor facilities are being challenged in a new lawsuit brought against Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Dr. Jennifer Avegno and the Health Department that Avegno heads.

The suit, filed late Monday (Jan. 31) in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, was brought on behalf of more than 100 plaintiffs, about half of whom live in Orleans Parish, and half of whom reside in Jefferson Parish or other parts of Louisiana, attorneys said. They contend the Cantrell administration’s vaccine and mask mandates are unlawfully excluding them from enjoying activities in New Orleans such as dining in the city’s restaurants, visiting its museums or taking advantage of paid gym memberships, among other complaints.

The suit, which has been allotted to the docket of Judge Robin Giarusso, says the plaintiffs have “endured nearly two years of unprecedented executive control during the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as a temporary means to protect the community from unknown risks has turned into perpetual, unlawful overreach.”

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court petition.

The plaintiffs challenging the public health directives are represented by Alexandria-based attorney Jimmy Faircloth and the local law group Rodrigue & Arcuri. Faircloth recently represented Ochsner Health workers in Shreveport and Lafayette in an unsuccessful attempt to thwart the vaccine mandate imposed upon employees of Louisiana’s largest health care system.

That case was lost Jan. 7, when the Louisiana Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling said Ochsner Health had the right to fire employees who refused to comply with its vaccination requirement, because such a decision did not violate existing law or the state or federal constitutions.

Related coverage: La. Supreme Court rules Ochsner has right to fire its employees for failure to comply with vaccine mandate

The Rodrigue & Arcuri Law Group issued a statement regarding the 24-page New Orleans lawsuit that said, “The people of New Orleans and our children have endured nearly two years of unprecedented control from our so-called city leaders. What started as a temporary means to protect the community from unknown risks of a virus has turned into a circus of mandates that no longer make sense to any rational person.

“Enough is enough. People all over our great state who live, work and worship in New Orleans are united in this effort to take back control of their lives and families.”

The challenge to the city’s vaccination and indoor masking requirements comes just weeks before the Carnival tourism season hits full stride, culminating with Mardi Gras on March 1. The petition asks for a judgment that the mandates are unlawful, or for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the regulations until arguments for a permanent injunction can be heard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
Homicide suspect surrenders; abducted child located safe
Homicide suspect surrenders; abducted child located safe
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Lawmakers call for transparency around Gov. Edwards and Ronald Greene
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in...
No charges filed after 4-year-old fatally shot himself while adults smoked in front seat, JPSO says