Green Bridge in eastern New Orleans to close next two weekends, DOTD says

The Green Bridge connecting Chalmette and New Orleans East on Louisiana Hwy. 47 will be closed...
The Green Bridge connecting Chalmette and New Orleans East on Louisiana Hwy. 47 will be closed the weekends of Feb. 4-7 and Feb. 11-14 for survey work, the Louisiana DOTD announced.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet Bridge, better known as the Green Bridge connecting Chalmette and New Orleans East, will be closed each of the next two weekends for survey work, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Tuesday (Feb. 1).

The bridge on Louisiana Hwy. 47 will close Friday (Feb. 4) at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday (Feb. 7) at 5 a.m. The bridge will close again the following weekend from Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. through Feb. 14 at 5 a.m., the DOTD said.

Motorists are advised to detour to Interstate 10 via Louisiana Hwy. 39 (North Claiborne Avenue), U.S. Hwy. 90 or Elysian Fields Avenue.

The closure is to allow crews to complete a topographic 3D scan and survey of the bridge in preparation for an upcoming infrastructure rehabilitation project, DOTD said.

