High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French Settlement, the superintendent of Livingston Parish Public Schools tells WAFB.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened on LA 16 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 between Mitchell Road and Shane Drive.

“While our investigation into the crash continues, we can confirm - along with the [Livingston Parish] Coroner - that a 19-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in that crash,” Ard said.

School officials say the 19-year-old was a senior student at French Settlement High School.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the student and to the French Settlement High School community at this time. We would ask that our greater Livingston Parish community join us in offering prayers for comfort to all who are hurting,” Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 19-year-old.

This is a breaking news story. WAFB will update this story as more information becomes available.

