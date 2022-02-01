BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Krewe of House Floats releases official map for 2022

New Orleans’ newest Mardi Gras tradition returns
The Krewe of House Floats releases the map of decorated homes around the greater New Orleans...
The Krewe of House Floats releases the map of decorated homes around the greater New Orleans area.(Source: Krewe of House Floats)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - New Orleans’ newest Mardi Gras tradition returns. The Krewe of House Floats released its official map showing the location of decorated homes across the New Orleans area.

The interactive map includes two dozen subkrewe areas and addresses for each decorated home around the greater New Orleans region and beyond.

For 2022, the krewe announced the theme “Vaccinate, Decorate, Celebrate.” The Krewe of House Floats also named local author Maurice Ruffin as the 2022 Grand Marshal.

A New Orleans native, Ruffin is a professor of creative writing at Louisiana State University, and the 2020-2021 John and Renee Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, the LA Times, the Oxford American, Garden & Gun, Kenyon Review, and “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America.”

In 2020, Krewe of House Floats launched in response to parade cancellations due to the pandemic. The idea posted to social media to decorate houses in the style of parade floats rapidly grew into thousands of decorated homes for Carnival 2021.

During its inaugural year, decorated homes based on dinosaurs, circus animals, Jazz Fest, Leah Chase and Big Freedia popped up around the New Orleans area.

For more information on the Krewe of House Floats, visit the website www.kreweofhousefloats.org. View the map via the website here.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning