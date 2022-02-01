Krewe of House Floats releases official map for 2022

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - New Orleans’ newest Mardi Gras tradition returns. The Krewe of House Floats released its official map showing the location of decorated homes across the New Orleans area.

The interactive map includes two dozen subkrewe areas and addresses for each decorated home around the greater New Orleans region and beyond.

For 2022, the krewe announced the theme “Vaccinate, Decorate, Celebrate.” The Krewe of House Floats also named local author Maurice Ruffin as the 2022 Grand Marshal.

A New Orleans native, Ruffin is a professor of creative writing at Louisiana State University, and the 2020-2021 John and Renee Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, the LA Times, the Oxford American, Garden & Gun, Kenyon Review, and “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America.”

In 2020, Krewe of House Floats launched in response to parade cancellations due to the pandemic. The idea posted to social media to decorate houses in the style of parade floats rapidly grew into thousands of decorated homes for Carnival 2021.

During its inaugural year, decorated homes based on dinosaurs, circus animals, Jazz Fest, Leah Chase and Big Freedia popped up around the New Orleans area.

For more information on the Krewe of House Floats, visit the website www.kreweofhousefloats.org. View the map via the website here.

