New Jersey man gone missing while on business trip to New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a man gone missing while on a business trip to New Orleans, sources say.

The New Orleans Police Department says Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11.

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,(NOPD)
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,(Family)

Gelfand reportedly traveled from New Jersey to New Orleans on Jan. 5 for a business trip and was last heard from the next day, when he was scheduled to return home.

Crimestoppers is holding a press conference on Tues., Feb. 1 to discuss more details.

Anyone with additional information Gelfand’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

