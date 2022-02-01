New Orleans man charged with Christmas Eve bank robbery in federal indictment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 32-year-old New Orleans man was charged with robbing a downtown bank at gunpoint last Christmas Eve after an investigation by federal authorities.

Devin Chaney was charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the indictment filed Friday (Jan. 28) by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Chaney is accused of robbing the Capital One Bank branch at 313 Carondelet St. shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2021.

The FBI has not said how much money Chaney made off with in the robbery, but if he is convicted the price will be heavy. He faces up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted of the armed robbery charge, and could get a mandatory seven years to life added consecutively to the sentence if found guilty of brandishing a firearm during a bank robbery, according to acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans’ office.

Records show Chaney is in federal custody, housed at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

