No bond set for man accused of NOLA East killing of popular musician and teacher

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some of the city’s famed musicians are mourning the loss of Brian Murray, who was gunned down in his home on Henley Street Monday afternoon.

The suspect in the case appeared in court Tuesday afternoon as New Orleanians call for the bloodshed to stop and the city scrambles for answers.

He was a man whose band had just played for the Zulu Coronation Ball, a man who tried to make a difference for young people.

“I’ve known Brian and worked with him for over 20 years. Not only was he an extraordinary musician but a gentle soul,” said longtime friend Clarence Johnson, III.

A police report obtained by Fox 8 says Brian Murray was gunned down in his Henley Street home by Edmond Ramee Sr, the father of Murray’s 1-year-old grandson, who fired as he held the infant, and fled. He later turned himself in, with the child safe, and Murray’s friends are in shock.

Murray, who has a master’s in music from Xavier University, played for New Orleans musician Deacon John for over a decade.

“He was a music educator, played with St. Aug, I could write a book on him. Why such senseless violence?”, asked ‘Deacon’ John Moore.

Friends say Murray taught in Jefferson Parish and in the Orleans Musicians’ Village. He also had a foundation to provide kids with musical instruments.

“There were countless musicians that he touched and inspired,” said Johnson.

Murray’s murder comes as city officials scramble for answers to the ongoing crime spree.

Monday night Police Chief Ferguson said the Dept. does have a plan, something which council members have been asking for.

“There’s no new plan. We’ve had a plan and it’s been working very effectively going back to 2019,” said Ferguson.

That is when the city had one of its lowest murder rates in 50 years. The chief said the plan is being tweaked and now the city says more details will be revealed Wednesday.

“This is front of mind, the debate over a plan is not helpful what is helpful is that we give the NOPD all are support,” said city spokesman Beau Tidwell.

As the city seeks solutions, the Murray family plans a funeral, for a man who made a difference in the city’s music culture, and for countless students.

“Somethings gotta be done,” said Moore.

Edmond Ramee Sr. has been booked with second-degree murder. He had been arrested twice in the past two years on aggravated battery and domestic abuse charges. Councilmember Helena Moreno blasted one of his releases on a $250 bond. Tuesday in magistrate court, prosecutors were seeking a one million dollar bond after Ramee’s arrest. Ramee’s attorney wanted a $50,000 bond. The magistrate chose not to set bond, saying that issue would be settled at another court hearing Wednesday morning.

