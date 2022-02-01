Tigers place 3 on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have placed three players on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team, which leads all teams. Outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and Jacob Berry took the designated hitter spot on their first team. Only Texas is tied for the most with three players as well, one on first team and two on second team.

RELATED: LSU baseball holds Media Day with new head coach Jay Johnson

The Southeastern Conference leads D1 Baseball with 13 players across all three teams, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with nine, Big 12 with eight, Pac-12 with seven, the Big West with four, and Conference USA with three.

RELATED: LSU lands 4 on Baseball America’s Preseason All-American teams

Crews, was named the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year after hitting .362 with 16 doubles, two triples, and 18 home runs. His 18 home runs broke the record held by former Tiger Mike Fontenot who had 17 in 2000.

A product of Longwood, Florida, Crews added 42 RBI and scored 64 runs for the LSU, while also swiping 12 bases. Crews received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors.

RELATED STORIES:

Berry, is a transfer from Arizona who followed head coach Jay Johnson to the Tigers belted 17 long balls with 70 RBI. He also added 19 doubles, five triples while hitting .352 for the Wildcats last season.

The 2021 National Co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper helped lead the Wildcats to the Pac-12 Championship and an appearance in the 2021 College World Series.

A New Orleans native, Morgan was named a 2021 Freshman All-American, while also being named a Second Team All-SEC, and All-SEC Freshman performer. He hit .357 with 16 doubles, four triples, and six home runs for the Tigers.

Morgan, also drove in 42 runs and added 15 stolen bases during his rookie campaign in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.