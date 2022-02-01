BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Tigers place 3 on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have placed three players on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team, which leads all teams. Outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and Jacob Berry took the designated hitter spot on their first team. Only Texas is tied for the most with three players as well, one on first team and two on second team.

RELATED: LSU baseball holds Media Day with new head coach Jay Johnson

The Southeastern Conference leads D1 Baseball with 13 players across all three teams, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with nine, Big 12 with eight, Pac-12 with seven, the Big West with four, and Conference USA with three.

RELATED: LSU lands 4 on Baseball America’s Preseason All-American teams

Crews, was named the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year after hitting .362 with 16 doubles, two triples, and 18 home runs. His 18 home runs broke the record held by former Tiger Mike Fontenot who had 17 in 2000.

A product of Longwood, Florida, Crews added 42 RBI and scored 64 runs for the LSU, while also swiping 12 bases. Crews received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors.

RELATED STORIES:

Berry, is a transfer from Arizona who followed head coach Jay Johnson to the Tigers belted 17 long balls with 70 RBI. He also added 19 doubles, five triples while hitting .352 for the Wildcats last season.

The 2021 National Co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper helped lead the Wildcats to the Pac-12 Championship and an appearance in the 2021 College World Series.

A New Orleans native, Morgan was named a 2021 Freshman All-American, while also being named a Second Team All-SEC, and All-SEC Freshman performer. He hit .357 with 16 doubles, four triples, and six home runs for the Tigers.

Morgan, also drove in 42 runs and added 15 stolen bases during his rookie campaign in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning

Latest News

LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or...
LSU primed to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new
Ja'marr Chase's dad excited for Super Bowl
Ja'marr Chase's dad excited for Super Bowl
Kentucky at LSU.
Tigers drop to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 rankings