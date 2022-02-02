BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: More rain on the way-Few strong storms followed by freezing temps

Bruce: Rain then freezing temps
Bruce: Rain then freezing temps(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a drier than average January, we start February on a wet note and more rain will fall through early Friday. We will some dry hours today but keep the umbrella as showers pass by. We are now in a wet pattern where we can expect passing rain showers most of the day Wednesday. Expect very mild conditions warming into the 70s by later in the day.

A strong cold front moves into the area Thursday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. The Weather Prediction Center places parts of the area under a slight risk for “excessive” rainfall, meaning there could be a storm or two producing flooding rains. Temperatures will plummet Thursday night, with winds gusting out of the north.

Some showers are expected to linger into early Friday morning. That could mean a chance of freezing rain and sleet mixing in well north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. That is highly dependent on the timing of the cold air and how quickly we dry out. Most likely, the dry air will take over before any accumulations could form, but we will keep a close watch. Either way, windy and cold conditions move in for the weekend with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees during the day.

The weekend into next week is likely dry, with some passing clouds at times. Look for cold mornings with lows starting around freezing away from the lake to near 40 south. Temperatures will reach the 50s for daytime highs by Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Morning weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 2
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 2
The Weather Prediction Center highlights a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Thursday for...
Nicondra: Showers today, storms for Thursday
Nightly weather update for Tues., Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Tues., Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.