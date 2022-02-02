Bruce: More rain on the way-Few strong storms followed by freezing temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a drier than average January, we start February on a wet note and more rain will fall through early Friday. We will some dry hours today but keep the umbrella as showers pass by. We are now in a wet pattern where we can expect passing rain showers most of the day Wednesday. Expect very mild conditions warming into the 70s by later in the day.

A strong cold front moves into the area Thursday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. The Weather Prediction Center places parts of the area under a slight risk for “excessive” rainfall, meaning there could be a storm or two producing flooding rains. Temperatures will plummet Thursday night, with winds gusting out of the north.

Bruce: Spotty showers today, but look at tomorrow, as Arctic front brings in heavy rain Thursday with a few storms. Temps will be in the 70 but fall to the Thursday during the evening. Big changes on the way. pic.twitter.com/ZfqF2hNN0b — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 2, 2022

Some showers are expected to linger into early Friday morning. That could mean a chance of freezing rain and sleet mixing in well north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. That is highly dependent on the timing of the cold air and how quickly we dry out. Most likely, the dry air will take over before any accumulations could form, but we will keep a close watch. Either way, windy and cold conditions move in for the weekend with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees during the day.

The weekend into next week is likely dry, with some passing clouds at times. Look for cold mornings with lows starting around freezing away from the lake to near 40 south. Temperatures will reach the 50s for daytime highs by Sunday.

