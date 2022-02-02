BBB Accredited Business
Coroner identifies man found beaten to death in New Orleans East apartment building

Damon Marcelin Sr., 49, was found beaten to death Jan. 28 inside an abandoned New Orleans East...
Damon Marcelin Sr., 49, was found beaten to death Jan. 28 inside an abandoned New Orleans East apartment, the Orleans Parish Coroner's office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found beaten to death last week inside an abandoned apartment in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East has been identified Wednesday (Feb. 2) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

Damon Marcelin Sr., 49, was identified as the homicide victim, who died from blunt force injuries to his head, Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said.

Marcelin’s body was found Jan. 28 inside an apartment in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road, New Orleans police said. No suspect has been named in Marcelin’s slaying.

