Coroner identifies man found beaten to death in New Orleans East apartment building

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found beaten to death last week inside an abandoned apartment in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East has been identified Wednesday (Feb. 2) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

Damon Marcelin Sr., 49, was identified as the homicide victim, who died from blunt force injuries to his head, Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said.

Marcelin’s body was found Jan. 28 inside an apartment in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road, New Orleans police said. No suspect has been named in Marcelin’s slaying.

