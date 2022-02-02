Funeral services set for New Orleans federal judge Martin Feldman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Funeral services have been set for longtime New Orleans federal court Judge Martin Feldman.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Feldman’s funeral would be Feb. 15 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Uptown New Orleans. The church is at 1025 Napoleon Ave.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at noon. In lieu of flowers, Feldman’s family suggests donations to the Louisiana SPCA.

Feldman died of a heart attack Jan. 26 while hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia. He would have turned 88 the next day.

