Ingram has 26, Pelicans rally for 111-101 win over Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 on Tuesday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans’ 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak.

The Pistons, who overcame a 15-0 deficit to beat Cleveland on Sunday, led 76-61 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. But with Cade Cunningham sidelined by a hip pointer, they were outscored 50-25 the rest of the way.

Detroit’s Jerami Grant had 17 points in his return after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.

Ingram hit two free throws with 8 minutes remaining to give New Orleans a 94-93 lead, its first since the first quarter. Without Cunningham, Detroit went nearly five minutes without scoring before Cory Joseph’s jumper made it 97-95 with 4:46 to play.

Detroit’s shooting woes combined with New Orleans winning battles on the offensive glass allowed the Pelicans to go up 107-98 with 1:59 to play and win comfortably.

Grant scored 10 points in the final two minutes of the first half, giving the Pistons a 65-57 lead. That grew to 15 early in the third quarter, but New Orleans replied with a 13-2 run to pull within 78-74.

Gary Clark’s 3-pointer cut the lead to one with 8.3 seconds left in the quarter, but Killian Hayes’ layup beat the buzzer to give Detroit an 87-84 advantage.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Valanciunas finished with six of New Orleans’ 16 offensive rebounds. ... New Orleans finished with a 25-13 edge in second-chance points.

Pistons: Grant had a four-point possession in the second quarter, hitting a free throw after a technical foul was called on Ingram, then making a 3-pointer. ... Kelly Olynyk (knee) played for just the third time since Nov. 10.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Pistons: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

