LSU primed to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”

LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or Miami on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.(Twitter - @Tre_Citizen1)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One the eve of the final National Signing Day, LSU is in a prime position to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”.

The biggest fish, 5-star recruit Jacoby Mathews. The senior from Ponchatoula will pick between LSU, Texas A&M, and Florida. Right now, the Tigers are considered the favorite to land the ball-hawking safety.

He’ll make his big announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LSU is in need of a running back, and Trevonte Citizen could be that guy. The Lake Charles 4-star recruit will pick between Auburn, Florida, Miami, and LSU.

His signing could set the tone for the day, with Citizen putting pen to paper at 11 a.m.

And finally, LSU also needs another tight end in their 2022 class. The Tigers are eyeing Danny Lewis, Jr. out of New Iberia to fill that spot. At 1 p.m. he’ll choose between LSU and Alabama.

LSU can sign up to 32 players in this 2022 class. Right now they have 13 high school recruits and 12 transfers.

