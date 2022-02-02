Nicondra: Showers today, storms for Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are now in a wet pattern where we can expect passing rain showers most of the day on Wednesday. While there will be lots of dry time in between a few localized heavy down pours could cause ponding in low areas so pay attention as your moving around. Expect very mild conditions starting out in the 60s and warming into the 70s by later in the day.

Thursday a strong cold front moves into the area. Heavy rain is likely as well as thunderstorms. The Weather Prediction Center places parts of the area under a slight risk for Excessive rainfall meaning there could be a storm or two to produce flooding rains. Temperatures plummet Thursday night with winds gusting out of the north.

Some showers are expected to linger into early Friday morning. That could mean a chance of freezing rain and sleet mixing in well north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. That is highly dependent on the timing of the cold air and how quickly we dry out. Most likely the dry air will take over before any accumulations could form, but we will keep a close watch. Either way windy and cold conditions move in for the weekend with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees during the day.

The weekend into next week is likely dry with some passing clouds at times. Look for cold mornings with lows starting around freezing away from the lake and near 40 south. Temperatures will reach the 50s for daytime highs by Sunday.

