No. 25 LSU can’t overcome huge 1st half deficit as Ole Miss snaps 6-game skid against Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (16-6, 4-5 SEC) could not overcome a 24-point first half deficit against Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 SEC) as the Tigers returned to SEC play on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Going into the contest, the Tigers had won the last six games against Ole Miss but that streak is over, with the Rebels pulling out the 76-72 win, their first victory over LSU since 2013.

Ole Miss came out hot against the Tigers, shooting 68% from the field and hitting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc to take a 43-19 lead with just under six minutes to play in the first half.

RELATED: LSU drops in polls for second straight week

Then, LSU went on a 13-2 run to close out the first half to cut the lead to 45-32. Eric Gaines helped fuel the run, along with great defense from the Tigers. Gaines scored five points during that stretch. The Tigers had a trio of players finish the first half with seven points, including Gaines, Darius Days, and Tari Eason.

Ole Miss finished the first half shooting 65% from the field and 64% on three-pointers.

RELATED: JACQUES TALK: Patrick Wright - Voice of LSU Women’s Basketball

In the second half, Days went on a personal 8-2 run to cut the lead to 47-40. He finished the game with 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Eason finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field. He pulled down five rebounds.

LSU got within six points, trailing 68-62, after a Justice Williams three-point play. The Tigers then pulled within two points after an Eason layup with under a minute to play to make it 71-69.

Tye Fagan knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the Ole Miss lead to 73-69 with 32 seconds left to play. Eason had a chance to get the Tigers within two points again but missed a layup. Then, Jaemyn Brakefield made a layup with 12 seconds left to play to give the Rebels a 75-69 lead.

Ole Miss freshman Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 points in the first half and was 2-of-3 from behind the arc and 5-of-9 from the field.

Ruffin left the game in the second half with what looked to be an apparent knee injury. He finished the game with 19 points and three assists for Ole Miss.

The Rebels shot 52% from the field and were 43% from behind the arc. Ole Miss’s 76 points are the second most the Tigers have allowed all season.

LSU will be back on the road to take on Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.