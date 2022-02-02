BBB Accredited Business
NOPD identifies suspect of St. Roch homicide

Police say that an arrest warrant has been obtained for Samuel "Duke" Harris, 41, following the...
Police say that an arrest warrant has been obtained for Samuel “Duke” Harris, 41, following the results of an investigation related to the details surrounding what occurred on Jan. 15.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has identified a suspect in the investigation of a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Benefit Street and St. Roch Ave. last month.

Police say that an arrest warrant has been obtained for Samuel “Duke” Harris, 41, following the results of an investigation related to the details surrounding what occurred on Jan. 15.

Harris is accused of one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

