BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating fatal stabbing in Holly Grove

Police began investigating a fatal stabbing in the Holly Grove neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Police began investigating a fatal stabbing in the Holly Grove neighborhood on Tuesday night.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police began investigating a fatal stabbing in the Holly Grove neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Initial calls were received around 9:27 p.m. in the 8700 block of Apricot Street.

Police say upon arrival a man was found dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning

Latest News

Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner Mayor defends months of Ida disaster payments
Gov. Edwards talks about knowledge of Ronald Greene's death
‘I wouldn’t know how,’ Gov. Edwards defends position he did not obscure Ronald Greene investigation
NOLA vaccine mandate in effect
Two shots now needed to prove vaccination in New Orleans
Orgeron coached Burrow and Chase to a national championship.
Orgeron on Burrow and Chase going to the Super Bowl: "I'm so proud of them"