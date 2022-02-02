NOPD investigating fatal stabbing in Hollygrove
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police began investigating a fatal stabbing in the Hollygrove neighborhood on Tuesday night (Feb. 1).
Initial calls were received around 9:27 p.m. in the 8700 block of Apricot Street.
Police say upon arrival a man was found dead on the scene.
This is a developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.