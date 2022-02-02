NOPD investigating fatal stabbing in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police began investigating a fatal stabbing in the Hollygrove neighborhood on Tuesday night (Feb. 1).

Initial calls were received around 9:27 p.m. in the 8700 block of Apricot Street.

Police say upon arrival a man was found dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.