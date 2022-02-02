Officer arrested for allegedly bringing cell phones to inmates in LaPlace

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An officer for the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and is facing malfeasance charges after detectives say he smuggled cell phones to inmates.

Lennie Valentine, 65, was booked on Wed., Feb. 2. Officials say he turned himself in and was later released.

Valentine is accused of smuggling phones into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace.

Detectives say the inmates’ family members were paying Valentine to buy the phones. He’s also accused of smuggling other items deemed as contraband. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on what the other items were.

In an interview, Valentine reportedly confessed to his participation.

The 5-year veteran was fired last week.

“I am very disappointed by the actions of this former officer,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “As sheriff, it is my responsibility to ensure our officers maintain the highest possible level of professionalism and are held to the highest standards. Misconduct by officers will not be tolerated, and the St. John Sheriff’s Office will always hold its employees accountable anytime wrongdoing is discovered.”

Tregre says charges will be filed for the inmates and others involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.