BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Orgeron ‘proud’ of Burrow and Chase as they head to Super Bowl LVI

By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, AL. (WVUE) - In Mobile, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was beaming with pride.

Not only for his Tiger players here at the Senior Bowl, but also his Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in the Super Bowl.

“The summer that Mickey Joseph had them catch 10,000 balls together, they got to know each other on their own, work each other feel, each other out. They got a great feel for each other. We saw this every day. Joe’s a champion. Joe’s got all the intangibles. He’s the smartest football player I’ve ever been around, and the players believe in him. Joe’s going to make a play. He’s cool as ice, he’s tough. He’s a great team player, hard worker. So is Ja’Marr. Ja’Marr is a hard worker. You can’t get Ja’Marr Chase off the field. Great guy at the line of scrimmage. Strong with his hands. I’m so proud of them,” said Ed Orgeron.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning

Latest News

Orgeron coached Burrow and Chase to a national championship.
Orgeron on Burrow and Chase going to the Super Bowl: "I'm so proud of them"
LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or...
LSU primed to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Tigers place 3 on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new