Pelicans executive, former Olympian Swin Cash named Honorary Muse to lead 2022 parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans executive and former Olympic basketball gold medalist Swin Cash will head the Krewe of Muses parade on Feb. 28, Muses captain Staci Rosenberg announced Wednesday (Feb. 2).

As the krewe’s 2022 Honorary Muse, the 42-year-old Cash will lead the Carnival organization’s parade riding atop Muses’ iconic shoe float, a 17-foot-tall, fiber-optic encrusted red pump.

Since June 2019, Cash has served as the Pelicans’ Vice President for Basketball Operations and Team Development. The Pennsylvania native had a decorated 15-year playing career in the WNBA that concluded with her retirement after the 2016 season. She then joined the front office of the WNBA’s New York Liberty before coming to New Orleans.

As a player, Cash was a three-time WNBA champion, a four-time All-Star and a two-game All-Star Game MVP. She won two gold medals with the United States women’s national team (2004 and 2012) and finished her WNBA career as one of only two players with at least 5,000 career points, 2,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Cash has been a vocal advocate opposing gun violence and police brutality. She operates Cash Building Blocks, an urban development company that renovates and offers affordable housing for low-income families. And her Cash for Kids Foundation promotes fitness, education and nutrition through sports camps.

“Swin Cash is most deserving of leading the Muses,” Rosenberg said. “Balancing extraordinary leadership with activist passions, she embodies the attributes and spirit of the nine muses.”

