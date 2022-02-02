BBB Accredited Business
Report: Pelicans, aggressive buyers at the deadline, eyeing Eric Gordon and several other potential trade targets

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NBA trade deadline is Thurs., Feb. 10 and, according to multiple sources, the New Orleans Pelicans are getting more aggressive as buyers and are now linked to several potential trade targets.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, who first reported that the team most linked to Blazers guard C.J. McCollum was the Pelicans, is now reporting that several league sources say that New Orleans is potentially eyeing a return for Eric Gordon in the Big Easy.

Gordon is currently averaging 14 ppg and shooting 43 percent beyond the arc.

As the centerpiece of the Chris Paul trade, Gordon previously played for New Orleans for five seasons. Though he displayed flashes of productivity, much of his time playing for New Orleans was spent on the injured reserve list or even controversy after once trying to force his way to Phoenix after New Orleans matched the Suns’ offer for the then restricted free agent in 2012.

Nevertheless, some fans may take issue with welcoming Gordon back to town.

Fischer also reports that in addition to McCollum, the Pelicans are interested in Blazers forward Robert Covington and that the only teams linked to Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis are New Orleans, Sacramento, and Washington.

Sources also told USA Today Sports that the Pelicans have shown interest in Kings forward Harrison Barnes and that they could make Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, and Jaxson Hayes available for any potential deal to be proposed.

The Pelicans also have players, such as Tomas Satoransky, with movable salaries and a stockpile of future draft picks to work with to facilitate a trade.

With the Pelicans becoming more aggressive ahead of next week, there’s a possibility embattled Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons may get looked at as a potential trade target.

With an overall record of 19-32, the Pelicans are in 11th place in the West, 2 games back of the 10th and final play-in seed, a place held by Portland, who has lost their last two games.

