BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Search for missing 4-year-old boy continues in Virginia

The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s. (Source: WTKR/Hampton Police/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - The search for Codi Bigsby is becoming dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The 4-year-old was reported missing on Monday morning by his father who Hampton police are now questioning, saying his timeline of the boy’s disappearance doesn’t add up.

Codi’s parents are now considered persons of interest.

“The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There’s just no reason to believe it,” said Chief Mark Talbot of Hampton Police Department.

Police were knocking on doors talking to those in the Buckroe Point apartment townhomes community where neighbors say Codi lived with his three siblings.

Investigators continuing their search in the air and on foot.

Veronica Robertson, who lives in the neighborhood, was among the many volunteers helping to search for the little boy.

“He could be anywhere,” she said.

Armed with a backpack full of supplies, 9-year-old Kautier Brown said he is also determined to find little Codi.

“Even if its cold out here, I’m still going to search for him,” he said.

“I just hope they find him. I hope they find him safely,” Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis
The Washington Commanders' President Jason Wright spoke about the team's name change after it...
Commanders needed name to carry 'heft' of franchise
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A volunteer cares for candles ahead of the Lunar New Year at the Thien Hau Temple in Los...
Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes