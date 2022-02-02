Silver Alert issued for missing former French Settlement police chief

UPDATE (Wednesday, Feb. 2): Officials with Louisiana State Police say they have issued a silver alert for former French Settlement police chief Harry Brignac, 74.

Brignac has been missing from his home in the 15400 block of LA 16 in French Settlement since Monday, Jan. 31.

Authorities say Brignac is believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC truck with Louisiana license plate: AR 5739 (Army Retired).

His truck was last seen Monday afternoon in the Vinton area in Calcasieu Parish, police say.

Brignac has gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6′4″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Police say Brignac suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication and his medication was located at his residence. Without his medication, he is believed to be in imminent danger.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Harry Brignac should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1 or by calling 911.

The French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for former French Settlement police chief Harry Brignac.

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - The French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for French Settlement resident Harry Brignac, who has gone missing, according to village officials.

Brignac’s vehicle is a white 2009 GMC pickup truck with Army license plate AR 5739. He is believed to be wearing a tan button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

“He’s missing, and we’re looking for him across the state with the help of LPSO, Louisiana State Police, and many police departments,” said Lawrence Callender, the Assistant Chief of French Settlement Police Department.

Brignac served as police chief for the Village for nearly 30 years before stepping down two years ago.

Lawernce and Brignac’s family believe he could be in danger. Brignac suffers from numerous health issues and it is not known if he has his medicine.

“We’re searching high and low,” Lawrence said. “We’re hoping that somebody runs across him at a grocery store, a gas station gassing up his vehicle. That’s what we’re hoping for. Maybe he’s just decided, as they say in Australia, to have a walkabout, you know.”

Village officials ask that anyone who sees this truck call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, ext. 1.

